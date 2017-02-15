RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Legal framework impedes extradition of Rwandan Genocide suspect from Malawi

By Leave a Comment

A Malawian court on Tuesday ruled that it could not sanction the extradition of a Genocide suspect living in the country, unless the two countries work …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire