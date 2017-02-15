RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Ex-minister Imena in court, faces favouritism charges

By Leave a Comment

He also said the two other defendants were attached to the now defunct Rwanda National Resources Authority and not to the Natural Resources …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire