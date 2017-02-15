RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Cyclists Ndayisenga, Girubuntu vow to defend their titles in Egypt

By Leave a Comment

Following their perfect start to the ongoing 2017 African Continental Championships in Luxor, Egypt, Team Rwanda will have a chance to add on their …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire