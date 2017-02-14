RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

World South Africa, Rwanda Top List Of Best Airports In Africa

By Leave a Comment

World South Africa, Rwanda Top List Of Best Airports In Africa … Kigali International Airport, Rwanda (KGL) came the second on the list as best airport …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire