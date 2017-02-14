RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

We don’t expect weak teams at Zone V, says Omony

By Leave a Comment

Uganda's biggest challengers are expected to be the hosts, Egypt, neighbours Rwanda and Kenya when the fight for the two available slots starts on …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire