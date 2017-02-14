RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Samson Siasia and Winfried Schafer on Rwanda coach shortlist

By Leave a Comment

Samson Siasia and Winfried Schafer are top of an eight-man shortlist for the vacant Rwanda coach post. Schafer led Cameroon to the 2002 Africa Cup …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire