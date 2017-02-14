There was a popular joke in the late nineties about Kigali's richest man being named “Bikonje”. Apparently, a Muganda mechanic on first arriving in …
After 70 years in Kenya, 500 Rwandans appeal for naturalisation
New programme to enhance efficiency of MFIs
Rwanda, Uganda one border post reduces clearance time by 25 percent
PHOTOS: Rwandans join the world to commemorate Jewish Holocaust
Rwanda's forgotten pillar of development
Siasia shortlisted for Rwanda coaching job
At Rwanda Holocaust tribute, 'Never Again' is a hopeful slogan
Rwanda Shortlist Siasia, Leekens, 6 Others For Head Coach Job
Samson Siasia and Winfried Schafer on Rwanda coach shortlist
Rwanda News Wire
There was a popular joke in the late nineties about Kigali's richest man being named “Bikonje”. Apparently, a Muganda mechanic on first arriving in …
Leave a Reply