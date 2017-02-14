RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda sets the price of I&M Bank shares IPO at 90 francs

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda sets the price of I&M Bank shares IPO at 90 francs … 14 Rwanda set the price of its initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd at …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire