RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Rights Body, Lawmakers Express Concern Over Laxity in Execution of Court Orders

By Leave a Comment

Ineffective execution of court judgments is one of the key factors hampering justice in the country, according to officials from the National Commission …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire