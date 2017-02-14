RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda granted investment for water supply and sanitation

By Leave a Comment

Brass water tap The Rwandan government has recently received a US$2.1mn grant from the African Water Facility to supply the development of a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire