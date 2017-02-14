The recently rolled out hi-tech traffic Information Management System has led to the arrest of two men, who were holding forged driver's license after …
Siasia shortlisted for Rwanda coaching job
Rwanda Shortlist Siasia, Leekens, 6 Others For Head Coach Job
Samson Siasia and Winfried Schafer on Rwanda coach shortlist
Rwandan envoy presents credentials in Tunisia
After 70 years living in Kenya, 500 Rwandans appeal for naturalisation
High-tech traffic system unearth driver's license forgeries
Rwanda Olympic committee official arrested for corruption
Murekezi will not be extradited to Rwanda: Malawi court dismisses removal case
Team Rwanda win bronze at African Championships
World South Africa, Rwanda Top List Of Best Airports In Africa
Rwanda News Wire
The recently rolled out hi-tech traffic Information Management System has led to the arrest of two men, who were holding forged driver's license after …
Leave a Reply