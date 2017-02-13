RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: New Minerals Found as Govt Steps Up Exploration

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has far more natural resources than previously thought, an official familiar with the country's mineral exploration programme has said.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire