RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: How Senior Public Officials Escape Anti-Graft Dragnet in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Senior Rwandan government officials manning corruption networks have been devising "sophisticated means" to conceal their identities. This was …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire