RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kagame Wants Citizens to Audit Leaders

By Leave a Comment

“We are looking for resources for all Rwandans. Public officials have no right to use public resources for their own interests because they already have …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire