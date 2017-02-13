RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Details of Rwanda and Burundi nationals arrested registering as voters in Ruto’s backyards

By Leave a Comment

Two Rwandans and one Burundian were allegedly attempting to use the forged documents to get ID's to register as voters at Sinetwo mobile ID …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire