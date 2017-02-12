RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Why Can’t Rwandans Win £25000 Prize From Royal Academy of Engineers?

By Leave a Comment

For the past five years, no Rwandan project has convinced judges at a competition of the Royal Academy of Engineers, a British charity organization.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire