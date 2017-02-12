RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Unstated ‘qualifications’ in Rwanda’s presidential elections

By Leave a Comment

Readers of this column will recall a series of articles about the gold standard that future presidential aspirants should measure themselves against.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire