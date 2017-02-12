Rwanda Minister for Health Dr Diane Gashumba. She has said that the use of cell phones by medical workers on duty was a challenge to improved …
Rwanda bans medics from using cell phones on duty
Numba not worried by stalemate
Why Can't Rwandans Win £25000 Prize From Royal Academy of Engineers?
Inmates Transferred as Nyarugenge Prison Turns into Museum
APR pleased with draw at Zanaco
KCB lays off 28 at Rwanda subsidiary
Kanimozhi allowed to travel abroad : 2G scam
DJ Iradukunda: Determined to be Rwanda's Queen of the turntables
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda Minister for Health Dr Diane Gashumba. She has said that the use of cell phones by medical workers on duty was a challenge to improved …
Leave a Reply