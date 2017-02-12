RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda bans medics from using cell phones on duty

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Minister for Health Dr Diane Gashumba. She has said that the use of cell phones by medical workers on duty was a challenge to improved …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire