RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Not everybody is cut to be an entrepreneur

By Leave a Comment

Yes indeed, "a strong base to continue to grow" calls for an urgent "honest reflection and forward-looking planning." It is a reflection anchored first on …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire