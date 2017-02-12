RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

New minerals found as govt steps up exploration

By Leave a Comment

Workers at Nyakabingo mines in Rulindo District during the ore dressing process. Rwanda has far more natural resources than previously thought, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire