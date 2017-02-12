RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Inmates Transferred as Nyarugenge Prison Turns into Museum

By Leave a Comment

More than 4000 inmates at Nyarugenge prison – Rwanda's largest and oldest maximum security prison, commonly known as 1930, have been …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire