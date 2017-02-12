APR coach Jimmy Mulisa says they achieved their first leg objective by holding hosts Zanaco on Saturday. The Rwandans held Zanaco to a 0-0 result …
APR pleased with draw at Zanaco
KCB lays off 28 at Rwanda subsidiary
Kanimozhi allowed to travel abroad : 2G scam
DJ Iradukunda: Determined to be Rwanda's Queen of the turntables
Buteera to undergo knee surgery in Morocco
Two FRVB officials in Police hands over corruption charges
Ndayisenga eyes continental championship title defence
AS Kigali see off Sunrise FC to go third in league
Rwanda News Wire
APR coach Jimmy Mulisa says they achieved their first leg objective by holding hosts Zanaco on Saturday. The Rwandans held Zanaco to a 0-0 result …
Leave a Reply