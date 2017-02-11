RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Umutoniwase on setting the trend for Kids’ fashion

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Clothing or rw&aclothing, will be celebrating five years in the fashion industry, a few weeks from now. Part of the celebration will involve a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire