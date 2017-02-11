RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Two FRVB officials in Police hands over corruption charges

By Leave a Comment

Two officials of the Rwanda volleyball Federation (FRVB) are currently in Police custody as investigations go on, on allegation that they illegally used …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire