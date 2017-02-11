RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda, Oklahoma Christian University Celebrate 10 year partnership

By Leave a Comment

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame are joined by other officials in a group photo during the event to celebrate a decade-long …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire