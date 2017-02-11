RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Government bans medics from using mobile phones at work

By Leave a Comment

Effective March 1, healthcare providers in Rwanda will be prohibited from using mobile phones during working hours to “ensure better service …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire