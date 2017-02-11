RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Court of Appeal to Handle 1200 Pending Supreme Court Cases

By Leave a Comment

Up to 1,200 cases pending before the Supreme Court will be tried by the Court of Appeal once a draft law creating the court is gazetted. This was …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire