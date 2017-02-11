RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Generous donor steps in to help Rwandan orphan

By Leave a Comment

A Rwandan orphan desperately raising money to stay in New Zealand and finish his education has met his goal. Olivier Niyitegeka never knew his …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire