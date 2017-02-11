RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

AS Kigali see off Sunrise FC to go third in league

By Leave a Comment

Meanwhile, the former Rwanda international saw his side leapfrog Police FC in third place in the league table following a 1-0 win over Sunrise FC.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire