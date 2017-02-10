RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan tourist attractions exhibited in Tel Aviv

By Leave a Comment

The Embassy of Rwanda in Israel, earlier this week, participated in the International Mediterranean Tourism Market Exhibition 2017 at the Tel Aviv …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire