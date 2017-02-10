RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan solar-powered kiosk company wants to create Africa’s biggest wifi network

By Leave a Comment

Last year in March, How we made it in Africa spoke to Henri Nyakarundi, founder of African Renewable Energy Distributor (ARED), about the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire