RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan medics banned from using cell phones

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has banned the use of cell phones by medical workers while on duty in order to speed up healthcare service delivery to patients, the ministry …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire