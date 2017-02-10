RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda moves to make Swahili its fourth official language

By Leave a Comment

The Rwandan National Assembly has adopted a law to make Swahili an official language of the country. The text will however have to be submitted to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire