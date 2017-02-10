RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Gets Highest Level Accreditation in Blood Donation

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has become the second country to receive a top continental award for ensuring safety through the whole process of blood donation and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire