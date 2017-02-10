Rwanda Gets Highest Level Accreditation in Blood Donation

Rwanda has become the second country to receive a top continental award for ensuring safety through the whole process of blood donation and …
Former SC Villa Coach applies for Rwanda job
Rwandan medics banned from using cell phones
Rwanda chairs AU Security Council
RWANDA: Health Workers Banned from Using Phones at Work
Rwanda moves to make Swahili its fourth official language
Rwanda to Make Kiswahili Compulsory in Schools
Food Security Threat as Karongi Youth Shun Farming
Rwanda/Zambia: APR FC Arrive in Lusaka Ahead of Zanaco Clash
African press review 10 February 2017
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda has become the second country to receive a top continental award for ensuring safety through the whole process of blood donation and …
Leave a Reply