Summary of Event: This second iteration of this event will convene young agricultural entrepreneurs with leaders of NGOs and government agencies …
MICROFINANCE EVENT: Young Africa Works Summit; February 16 – 17, 2017; Kigali, Rwanda
Rwanda to export fortified foods to neighbouring countries
Local Self-Taught Filmmaker Reveals Female Perspective Of Rwandan Genocide
Over 50 apply for Amavubi coach job
Athletics team to train in Uganda ahead of IAAF World X-Country
RwandAir nominated for regional tourism excellence awards
Rwandan technology students share experience of winning Africa Grand Challenge
Government bans medics from using mobile phones at work
