RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Local Self-Taught Filmmaker Reveals Female Perspective Of Rwandan Genocide

By Leave a Comment

As the Rwandan genocide breaks out, four women, a Hutu, two Tutsis and an American volunteer, hide in a 4-by-4-foot storage compartment where …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire