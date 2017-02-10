RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘Cycle of Hope’ bike tour expects to raise Rwf54.6m

By Leave a Comment

A bike tour for charity, dubbed 'Cycle of Hope Rwanda 2017', successfully concluded on Thursday in Muhanga District, Southern Province and the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire