According to the report, Rwanda plans to introduce Kiswahili in its school curriculum by next year, as the government moves to adopt it as an official …
Rwanda/Zambia: APR FC Arrive in Lusaka Ahead of Zanaco Clash
African press review 10 February 2017
Rwanda: Word Has It... Miss Rwanda Contestants Face Public Criticism
East Africa: Corporate League Tightens Rules Ahead of East Africa Tourney
MICROFINANCE EVENT: Young Africa Works Summit; February 16 – 17, 2017; Kigali, Rwanda
Rwanda to export fortified foods to neighbouring countries
Local Self-Taught Filmmaker Reveals Female Perspective Of Rwandan Genocide
Over 50 apply for Amavubi coach job
Athletics team to train in Uganda ahead of IAAF World X-Country
Rwanda News Wire
According to the report, Rwanda plans to introduce Kiswahili in its school curriculum by next year, as the government moves to adopt it as an official …
Leave a Reply