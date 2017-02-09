RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan president tips investors on local market satisfaction

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI Rwanda (Xinhua) — Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Tuesday called on local and foreign investors to focus more on satisfying local …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire