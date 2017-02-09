RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RwandAir nominated for regional tourism excellence awards

By Leave a Comment

RwandAir has been nominated for the Uganda Tourism Excellence Awards 2017 in the Best Airline category. The national career is competing for the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire