RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Unqualified Teachers to Be Phased Out in a Year

By Leave a Comment

The Rwanda Allied Health Professions Council recently said that scores of students from the medical field had failed their professional entry exam.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire