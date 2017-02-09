RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda to Inject US$14 Million I&M Bank Share Sale Proceeds in New Airport

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda targets to use proceeds from the sale of its stake in I&M Bank to fund construction of the new Bugesera International Airport. Finance minister …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire