RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Medics Banned from Using Cell Phones on Duty

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has directed that no healthcare provider should carry his phone at work after it emerged they get distracted while on duty. Ministry of Health …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire