RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Adopts Law Making Kiswahili Official Language

By Leave a Comment

Kiswahili is the lingua franca of 100 million people in Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and other parts of Southeast Africa—Rwanda parliament passed a bill …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire