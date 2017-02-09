RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kigali Intl Airport Small but Extremely Beautiful – Survey

By Leave a Comment

Tony Barigye the Public Relations Officer at Rwanda Civil Aviation (RCAA), told KT Press that these changes are a result of consistency in a traveler- …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire