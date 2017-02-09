RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kigali International Airport ranked second-best in Africa

By Leave a Comment

Commenting on the ranking, Tonny Barigye, the public relations officer at Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This comes as a result of consistency …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire