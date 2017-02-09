RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Elderly inmates no longer productive, says minister

By Leave a Comment

Despite making Rfw1.6 billion from the 14 prisons across the country, Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) required a cash bailout of Rwf4.9 billion to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire