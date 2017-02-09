RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Biggest basic income experiment slated for East Africa

By Leave a Comment

Given the interest it has generated worldwide, it is certain the idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI) has gained some traction, promising a more …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire