A handful of employers in Rwanda profess that fresh graduates are deprived of the adaptation skills that could be demanded by the market, while a …
Sharp increase in Burundian refugees fleeing into neighboring countries
Rwandan Diaspora to contribute to country's development with Fund program
Hoosier attorneys travel to Rwanda on legal mission trip
Rwanda: Gishoma Peat Plant Ready for Connection to the National Grid
Rwanda: Govt to Sell Its 19.61 Percent Stake in I&M Bank to Public
Young Energy and Power Professionals to bridge skills gap with Rwanda graduates
Rwanda wants to host Fifa bigwigs
[VIDEO]: Buy local and shun corruption: Kagame
[VIDEO]: Rwanda Military Hospital opens medical simulation centre
Diaspora leaders in US pledge to build on Rwanda's heroes' acts
Rwanda News Wire
A handful of employers in Rwanda profess that fresh graduates are deprived of the adaptation skills that could be demanded by the market, while a …
Leave a Reply