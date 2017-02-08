RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandese national wanted in Kigali to remain in police custody

By Leave a Comment

The court was asked to endorse the warrants of arrest issued in Rwanda for execution in Kenya. The prosecution claims that Celestin Ntarwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire